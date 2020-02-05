Auto Expo 2020: India-bound electric Renault Zoe EV breaks cover
Auto
French automaker Renault has taken the wraps off its all-electric hatchback, the Zoe, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.
The fully-electric car promises a range of 395km on a single charge and can be fueled to 70% in 55 minutes.
It is likely to be launched in the country by the end of this year or in early 2021.
Here is our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Renault Zoe EV
Design-wise, the Renault Zoe EV borrows its styling cues from the Clio hatchback that is sold in international markets.
The car sports a compact yet appealing look featuring a neat design with a slightly curved roof, a minimalistic grille, and sleek LED headlamps with mounted DRLs.
Further, it houses electronically-adjustable indicator-mounted ORVMs, sporty-looking alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 'ZOE' lettering on the tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Renault Zoe features a five-seater cabin loaded with hi-tech features. The all-electric hatchback houses a fully-digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for connectivity features.
Apart from that, the car offers a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, automatic climate control, four airbags, and front as well as rear parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Renault Zoe EV packs an electric motor that makes 134bhp of power and 245Nm peak torque. The motor is fueled by a 52kWh battery which promises a range of 395km on a single charge.
The battery can be recharged to 70% in 55 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger, while the conventional 7.4kW wall charger takes around 9-10 hours.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
The Renault Zoe EV is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year or in early 2021. As for the pricing, the fully-electric hatchback is likely to cost around Rs. 14-16 lakh.
Once launched, the car will take on the likes of Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV, and Tata Nexon EV.