Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival launched at Rs. 25 lakh
Auto
Kia Motors India has launched its second four-wheeler, the Carnival, in India today at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.
The ultra-luxurious MPV comes at a starting price of Rs. 24.95 lakh and is offered in three variants: Premium, Prestige and Limousine.
Notably, the deliveries of the car are likely to commence by the end of this month itself.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Kia Carnival: At a glance
Kia Carnival comes with an elongated design featuring a massive chrome-finished grille, faux skid plates on both the ends, and chrome highlights surrounding the windows.
The car runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and offers roof rails, electric sliding rear doors, and a powered tailgate.
Besides that, the premium MPV houses indicator-mounted ORVMs, and gets all-LED fitments for headlamps, DRLs, and taillights.
Interiors
The MPV offers an ultra-luxurious cabin
The Kia Carnival offers a spacious, ultra-luxurious, and feature-loaded cabin that can accommodate up to nine people.
The car houses ventilated front seats wrapped in Nappa leather, dual-panel electric sunroof, and a built-in air purifier.
Besides that, the car features a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology and dual 10.1-inch screens for the rear passengers.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Kia Carnival draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine which is capable of producing 197bhp of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque.
The transmission duties on the MPV are taken care of by an 8-speed Sportmatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.
Details
Bookings for the Kia Carnival are live
Like mentioned before, the bookings for the Kia Carnival are live and the deliveries are likely to commence by the end of this month itself.
As far as pricing is concerned, the luxurious MPV starts at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the Premium variant and goes up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the top-end Limousine model.