Auto Expo 2020: What to expect from India's leading automakers
Auto
The 15th edition of India's biggest motor show, the Auto Expo 2020, kicks off today in Greater Noida.
The event, as many already know, is set to be graced by some of the biggest automakers as well as new players, which will all showcase their novel vehicles/EVs planned for India.
Let's look at the models we expect to see over the next few days.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki to showcase Futuro-e concept, Swift Hybrid, more
Maruti Suzuki will be coming to the expo with its Futuro-e electric SUV concept, which will define its design strategy for EVs.
Beyond that, the company is expected to announce Swift Hybrid, a replacement for the diesel variant, a redesigned Vitara Brezza and Ignis with a BS6 engine as well as a petrol variant of S-Cross and Maruti Jimny, the updated version of Jypsy.
Hyundai
Hyundai to showcase new Creta, Le Fil Rouge concept
Like Maruti, Hyundai will also showcase some revamped models at the expo, including a facelift of Verna and Tucson.
The automaker is also expected to unveil the second generation of Creta with a revamped IX35-like design, BS6-compliant engine, and more features as well as a 'Turbo' variant of Grand i10 Nios and the futuristic Le Fil Rouge connected car concept.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors to bring Gravitas, Harrier 2020, Altroz EV
Tata Motors will look forward to taking its electric line-up forward with another electric car - Altroz.
Beyond that, the company is expected to showcase flagship SUV Gravitas, which would be a seven-seater version of Harrier, and a revamped Harrier 2020 with notable updates like BS6 engine, panoramic sunroof, and bigger wheels.
Even Tata H2X (Hornbill) mini-SUV is expected to appear at the event.
Mahindra
Mahindra to unveil new EVs
Mahindra, on its part, will showcase a futuristic 'Funster' concept car, which will eventually guide the design and development of electric XUV500.
The company is expected to showcase up to 18 vehicles at the expo, including the pre-production model of electric XUV300, which will go against Nexon, and a budget-friendly electric vehicle named eKUV100 and the Atom quadricycle.
Kia, MG
Fancy new cars from Kia and MG Motors
MG Motors will grace the expo with its third connected SUV in India, the MG Gloster, and a six-seater variant of Hector.
Meanwhile, Kia Motors will grab eyeballs with the launch of Carnival minivan and the unveiling of the pre-production version of QYI, a sub-4m SUV. The company is also expected to showcase the Kia Seltos X-Line concept for off-roading and some new EVs.
Other cars
What else to expect from the expo?
Along with the mainstream players and their vehicles, you can also expect to see cars from new automakers, including China's Great Wall Motor's Haval concepts.
Plus, there will be some premium, high-end models, including Mercedes Benz Marco Polo, Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4-door Coupe, Volkswagen's T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, and Skoda's Vision IN concept, Octavia RS 245, Karoq SUV.