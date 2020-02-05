Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches most affordable electric car
Auto
As the most affordable electric car in India, Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the all-electric eKUV100 hatchback in the country today.
The production-ready model, which starts at Rs. 8.25 lakh, made its debut as a concept model back in 2018.
It has a range of 150km on a single charge and can be fully recharged in about an hour using a fast charger.
Exteriors
A look at the Mahindra eKUV100
Similar to the concept model, the production-ready eKUV100 gets a sporty design featuring a minimalistic closed grille with the company's logo, square-ish wheel arches, and trapezoidal fog lamp housing as well as air-intakes.
The car houses sleek LED headlamps, silver-colored skid plates on both ends, and blacked-out B-pillars.
Moreover, the electric hatchback gets indicator-mounted ORVMs and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Mahindra eKUV100 features a five-seater cabin with height-adjustable driver seat, power windows, chrome-like garnishing around the dashboard, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Moreover, the all-electric hatchback borrows its safety features from the fuel-powered cousin, the KUV100.
Performance
The eKUV100 promises a range of 150km
The eKUV100 packs a 40kW electric motor that puts out 53bhp of maximum power and 120Nm peak torque.
The motor is backed by a 15.9kWh Lithium-ion battery that can be recharged in nearly 6 hours using a regular charger, while a fast-charger can quickly fuel it up in 55 minutes.
Meanwhile, the battery promises a range of 150km on a single charge.
Information
And, what is the pricing?
As for the pricing, the Mahindra eKUV100 comes at a starting price of Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, which is inclusive of the FAME II subsidy. Notably, the all-electric hatchback will take on the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona.