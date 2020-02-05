Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe launched at Rs. 2.42cr
Auto
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the much-anticipated AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe in India today, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.
The performance-oriented car, which starts at Rs. 2.42 crore, comes with an eye-catching design and gets several luxurious features.
Notably, it packs a V8 petrol engine and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds.
Here's all about it.
Exteriors
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: At a glance
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe sports a head-turning look featuring a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a sloping roof design, quad exhausts, and an attractive paint job.
The car features a muscular-looking front apron with sculpted lines, sleek LED headlamps, chrome highlights around the windows, and an all-LED lighting setup.
Moreover, it houses a rear-mounted spoiler and runs on AMG-specific alloy wheels.
Interiors
The car offers a luxurious and feature-loaded cabin
Inside, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers a four-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable AMG performance seats wrapped in leather, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and an AMG-specific multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also gets a dual 12.3-inch console for driver display and infotainment, as well as another screen on the rear to control in-car functions.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine which is capable of producing 639bhp of power and a massive 900Nm of peak torque.
The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all the wheels.
As for performance, the car can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds.
Information
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
As far as pricing is concerned, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe starts at Rs. 2.42 crore (ex-showroom) in India. At this price point, the performance-oriented car takes on the likes of Porsche Panamera Turbo and BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.