Auto Expo 2020: Yamaha introduces its BS6-compliant two-wheeler line-up
Auto
Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled its BS6-compliant two-wheeler line-up in India at the ongoing Auto Expo.
From performance-oriented FZ 25 to the city-friendly Ray ZR 125 scooter, almost the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers now meets the upcoming emission norms.
The new models come with minor cosmetic tweaks, updated engines, and carry a slight premium over their respective BS4 counterparts.
250cc models
Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25: Prices not revealed yet
The FZ 25 and FZS 25 models have received the BS6 update, but the company will reveal the prices of these emission-friendly models at a later stage.
Both motorcycles pack a 249cc engine that produces 20.8bhp of maximum power.
Notably, the updated variants are now available with a couple of new color options and a redesigned instrument panel as well as headlight.
155cc bike
Yamaha MT-15: Priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh
Meanwhile, the sports tourer Yamaha MT-15 is also BS6-compliant now, and is around Rs. 3,000 costlier than the outgoing model. The updated motorcycle has also received a new 'Ice Fluo Vermillion' color variant, an LED headlamp, and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.
Powering the bike is a 155cc motor that makes 18.5bhp of maximum power and 13.9Nm of peak torque.
Scooter
Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Price starts at Rs. 66,730
Further, Yamaha has also launched the BS6-compliant ZR 125 scooter. It costs Rs. 66,730 for the drum brake variant and Rs. 69,730 for the disc brake model.
The updated model is now powered by a 125cc single-cylinder fuel-injected unit that produces 8.2bhp of power and 9.7Nm peak torque.
It also gets a new dual-tone paint job and a stop-start system for improved fuel efficiency.
Information
Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Street Rally: Priced at Rs. 70,730
Lastly, there is Yamaha ZR 125 Street Rally scooter which shares its mechanical specifications with the standard ZR 125 model but gets a couple of additional features including a new digital instrument cluster and a crash guard on both the front and rear side.