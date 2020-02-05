Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric unveils its first fully-electric motorcycle
Hero Electric, one of the leading EV manufacturers in India, has unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the AE-47, in the country today at the ongoing Auto Expo.
The all-electric bike promises a range of up to 160km and comes loaded with hi-tech features such as smartphone connectivity, geo-fencing, reverse mode, and GPS support via a dedicated mobile app.
Design
A look at the Hero Electric AE-47
The Hero Electric AE-47 comes with a fully-faired sporty design featuring a dual-tone color scheme, rounded headlamp, and attractive graphics work.
The motorcycle runs on blacked-out alloy wheels and comes with a slightly stepped-up seat as well as an all-LED lighting setup.
Moreover, it gets several advanced features like geofencing, keyless access, realtime tracking, and a fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity.
Internals
The motorcycle can do 0-60kmph in 9 seconds
The Hero Electric AE-47 packs a 4kW electric motor that draws power from a 48V/3.5kWh Lithium-ion battery that can be fully recharged in four hours.
The motorcycle promises a range of 160km in Eco mode and 85km in the Power setting.
Further, the e-bike has a top speed of 85kmph and it can do a 0-60kmph sprint in 9 seconds.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the Hero Electric AE-47 comes equipped with disc brakes on both ends, along with a combined braking system for improved braking.
The motorcycle also gets features like crawl assist, cruise control, and reverse mode for parking assistance.
Moreover, it houses upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Hero Electric has not revealed the prices of the AE-47 motorcycle as of now. However, looking at the features, it is likely to be priced at Rs. 1.25-1.5 lakh. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Revolt RV 400 and Ather 450X.