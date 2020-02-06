Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan debuts in India
Auto
At the ongoing Auto Expo event, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its all-new A-Class sedan in India.
The luxury sedan, which made its global debut in 2018, will reportedly be launched in India in June this year.
Notably, the car is offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan borrows its styling cues from the CLA model. It comes with a sporty look featuring a coupe-inspired roof design, a minimalistic mesh-type grille with the company's emblem, and trapezoidal air-intakes.
The car houses sleek LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, sporty-looking alloy wheels, dual exhausts, and blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class features a luxurious five-seater cabin with power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, signature rotor-like air conditioner vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also houses a wireless charger and dual 7-inch screens for driver's display and infotainment.
For safety, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, adaptive cruise control, and a host of driver-assist features.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing 185bhp of maximum power and 221Nm of peak torque.
The transmission duties on the car are managed by a 7-speed DCT automatic system.
Moreover, the premium sedan can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 7.2 seconds.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
According to reports, the car will arrive in the country as an entry-level model later this year. As for the pricing, Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the official figures, but the new sedan would cost you around Rs. 40 lakh.