Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz showcases its first fully-electric SUV
Mercedes-Benz has showcased its first fully-electric SUV, the EQC, in India at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The all-electric car promises a range of around 470km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.1 seconds.
To recall, the German automaker had launched its EV brand, the EQ, in the country just last month.
Exteriors
A look at the Mercedes-Benz EQC
The Mercedes-Benz EQC gets a sporty design featuring a chrome-finished grille with the company's iconic emblem in the center, a fiber-optic light strip across the bonnet, EQC badging on the front fender, and special diamond-cut alloy wheels with blue accents.
The car also gets a roof-mounted spoiler and all-LED fitments for headlamps, turn indicators, and wraparound taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a five-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone cabin with 'EQC Edition 1886' badging on the seats, center console, and floor mats.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment system with support for connectivity features and connected car technology.
Apart from that, it gets an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a Burmester sound system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mercedes-Benz EQC packs dual electric motors that draw power from a 90kWh floor-mounted battery pack. The combined unit generates 408PS of power and a massive 760Nm of peak torque.
The battery can be charged from 10-80% in 40 minutes using a fast charger.
Moreover, it promises a range of nearly 470km on a single charge and can do 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds.
Pricing
The car will be launched in India in April
Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQC SUV in India in April 2020.
Understandably, with its premium design, luxury features, and powerful electric battery pack, the car won't come cheap. Going by the reports, the all-electric SUV is likely to be priced around Rs. 1 crore.
Once launched, it will compete against the likes of Audi e-Tron and Jaguar i-PACE.