Auto Expo 2020: MG unveils its first sedan, the RC-6
Auto
MG Motor has taken the wraps off its first sedan, the RC-6, in India at the 2020 Auto Expo event.
The new car comes with an eye-grabbing look, a 1.5-liter petrol engine, and connected car technology- similar to what we have seen on Hector and ZS EV models.
It is likely to be launched in the country sometime in 2021.
Here's more.
Exteriors
MG RC-6: At a glance
On the design front, the MG RC-6 comes with a distinctive look, featuring an elongated profile of a sedan and a coupe-like tapering roof. The car houses a massive chrome-finished grille with the company's emblem, sculpted bumpers, and sleek-looking rear section.
The sedan runs on diamond-cut alloy wheels and houses indicator-mounted ORVMs as well as an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Much like the other MG models, the RC-6 offers a premium cabin loaded with luxurious as well as hi-tech features.
The car gets a five-seater cabin featuring leatherette upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with a host of connected car features.
Apart from that, it sports a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control.
Information
A look at the powertrain
Under the hood, the MG RC-6 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic CVT system. The unit is capable of producing 147PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
And, here's a look at the pricing and availability
Reportedly, MG Motor India will launch the RC-6 in the country in 2021. As far as pricing is concerned, the premium sedan is likely to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia, and Honda Civic.