Auto Expo 2020: Concept model of Kia's compact SUV unveiled
At the ongoing Auto Expo event in India, Hyundai's sister brand Kia Motors has unveiled a concept model of its compact SUV, the Sonet.
The new model comes with a sporty design, a host of luxurious as well as hi-tech features, and BS6-compliant engine options.
Notably, the production-ready model of the Sonet would be launched in the country later this year.
Exteriors
Kia Sonet concept: At a glance
The Kia Sonet borrows its underpinnings from its cousin, the Venue. However, it comes with several cosmetic tweaks to differentiate itself from the latter.
It houses the company's signature 'tiger nose' grille, a muscular-looking front bonnet, faux skid plates on both ends, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Moreover, the car gets a blackened roof as well as wheel arches, and all-LED fitments for lighting.
Interiors
The car gets a hi-tech cabin with connected car features
Inside, the Sonet compact SUV concept sports a premium five-seater cabin featuring height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, built-in air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
Apart from that, the premium car gets Bose's audio system and a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology and eSIM support.
Engine
The car will be available with BS6-compliant engines
Under the hood, the production-ready version of the Kia Sonet will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol and 1.2-liter petrol sourced from Hyundai Venue, as well as a 1.5-liter diesel unit borrowed from Kia Seltos.
The transmission duties on the compact SUV will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
As far as pricing is concerned, the production-ready model of the Kia Sonet is likely to be priced under Rs. 7-12 lakh price bracket in the country. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.