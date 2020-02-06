Auto Expo 2020: Next-generation Hyundai Creta unveiled in India
Hyundai's much-anticipated mid-size SUV, the 2020 Creta, has been unveiled in India by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The next-generation model, based on the China-specific ix25 model that went official last year, comes with a completely new design, updated interiors, BlueLink 1.5 connected car technology, and BS6-compliant engine options.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a complete cosmetic overhaul
The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a bunch of design updates over the outgoing model. The second-generation model gets a new Hyundai Venue-inspired chrome-finished grille, redesigned bumpers, a new headlight arrangement, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends.
Besides that, the car houses newly designed alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
At present, Hyundai has not revealed the details about the interiors of the 2020 Creta. However, the car is likely to offer a five-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as an infotainment panel.
Notably, the automaker has revealed that the new Creta will get the company's latest BlueLink 1.5 connected car technology.
Engine
The new Creta shares its mechanical specifications with Kia Seltos
The 2020 Hyundai Creta shares its mechanical specifications with its cousin, the Kia Seltos. The car is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options including 1.5-liter petrol and diesel, as well as a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol.
All the aforementioned units come mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox to manage transmission duties.
Pricing
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched next month
Hyundai will reveal the prices of the 2020 Creta at the launch event which is slated to happen in March. As for the pricing, it is likely to fall under Rs. 10-17 lakh price bracket.
Once launched, the compact SUV will continue to take on the likes of MG Hector, Kia Seltos, and Tata Nexon.