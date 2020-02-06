Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-29 e-scooter unveiled
As an addition to its line-up of high-speed e-scooters, Hero Electric has introduced the new AE-29 in India at the Auto Expo 2020.
The all-electric scooter promises a range of 80km on a single charge and can be fully charged in 4 hours.
Reportedly, the new scooter will go on sale in the country in the coming months.
Design
Hero Electric AE-29: At a glance
The Hero Electric AE-29 scooter comes with a sporty look featuring a matte-finished body color, a muscular-looking front apron with mounted headlight, and a wide flat-type seat with back rest.
The scooter houses a USB mobile charger, a fully-digital instrument cluster and comes loaded with advanced features such as anti-theft smart lock as well as Bluetooth connectivity.
Information
The e-scooter offers a top speed of 55kmph
The Hero Electric AE-29 scooter packs a 1kW electric motor which is backed by a 48V/3.5kWh Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in 4 hours. The e-scooter promises a range of 80km on a single charge and has a top speed of 55kmph.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Hero Electric AE-29 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels, and gets a dedicated reverse mode for parking assistance.
The suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.
Information
Finally, what about pricing and availability?
The Hero Electric AE-29 will reportedly go on sale in India in the next few months. There is no official word on its pricing yet, but it is expected to cost around Rs. 85,000 and take on the likes of Bajaj Chetak and BattRE IOT.