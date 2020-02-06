Auto Expo 2020: Renault Duster gets a new turbo-petrol variant
Auto
French automaker Renault has unveiled a new turbo-petrol variant of its popular mid-size SUV, the Duster, at the 2020 Auto Expo.
The new model comes with minor cosmetic tweaks and packs a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine.
As for the launch, it is likely to go official sometime in April this year.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the new Renault Duster
The new variant retains the size and proportions of the standard Renault Duster. However, it gets some styling tweaks to differentiate it from the regular model.
For instance, the car gets 'Turbo X-Tronic' badging on the boot-lid, red-colored accents around the grille and fog-lamp housing, as well as 'DUSTER' lettering on the roof rails and tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Similar to the other Renault Duster models, the new turbo-petrol variant comes with a spacious five-seater cabin featuring fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a semi-digital instrument console and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features.
For safety, it gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera with parking sensors, and several driver-assist features.
Engine
Power and performance
As the name suggests, the turbo-petrol variant of the Renault Duster is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic X-Tronic CVT system.
The aforementioned unit is capable of producing 156hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.
Information
Finally, what will be the pricing?
The new turbo-petrol variant of the Renault Duster is likely to be launched in India in April 2020. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 10 lakh and is primed to take on rivals like Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.