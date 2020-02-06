Auto Expo 2020: India-bound Haima E1 electric car unveiled
Chinese car manufacturer Haima, in partnership with Indian automaker Bird Electric, is working to launch the fully-electric E1 car in India sometime in early-2022.
In the latest update, the company showcased the upcoming car at the 2020 Auto Expo event.
Notably, the all-electric hatchback promises a range of 302km on a single charge.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Haima E1 electric car: At a glance
On the design front, the Haima E1 comes with a minimalistic look featuring a closed front grille that accommodates the charging plug.
The car houses a sporty-looking front apron with sculpted lines, wide air-intakes, and stylish-looking alloy wheels.
Apart from that, the fully-electric hatchback gets indicator-mounted ORVMs and all-LED fitments for headlamps and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Haima E1 electric car sports a five-seater cabin featuring a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
Apart from that, we expect the car to get standard safety features such as dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and a speed alert system.
Engine
The electric car promises a range of 302km
The Haima E1 comes equipped with an electric motor that draws power from a 34kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The unit is capable of producing 54hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque.
The car promises a range of 302km on a single charge. However, if driven at around 60kmph, the range can be extended to a little over 350km per recharge cycle.
Information
And, what about pricing?
Haima E1 electric car is slated to arrive in India sometime in early-2022 via CKD (completely knocked down) route and will be assembled locally. As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the all-electric hatchback is likely to be priced around Rs. 10 lakh.