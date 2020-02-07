Auto Expo 2020: Tata reveals launch details of the Gravitas
Auto
At the ongoing Auto Expo event in Greater Noida, home-grown automaker Tata Motors has unveiled the much-awaited seven-seater Gravitas model.
The new car will be launched in India in the first half of FY 2020-21 and is likely to carry a premium of Rs. 1 lakh over the recently-launched BS6-compliant Harrier.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Tata Gravitas
Design wise, the Tata Gravitas looks quite similar to the BS6-compliant Harrier. It gets a stretched look featuring a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns, LED DRLs, and faux skid plates on both the ends.
However, to differentiate it from its six-seater sibling, the Gravitas gets a different rear profile including a stepped-up roof and a redesigned bumper as well as tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Gravitas gets a spacious seven-seater cabin with three seating rows including captain seats on the second row.
The car houses a semi-digital instrument cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
Apart from that, the SUV also gets auto-dimming IRVM, JBL sound system, and six airbags, but misses out on the panoramic sunroof.
Information
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The unit is capable of producing 170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.
How much?
And, what about pricing?
The Tata Gravitas will be launched in India in the first half of FY 2020-21. Going by the reports, the seven-seater SUV will be Rs. 1 lakh costlier than the recently-launched Harrier, which falls under Rs. 13.69-20.25 lakh price bracket.
Once launched, the car will take on the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.