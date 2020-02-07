Auto Expo 2020: MG showcases its full-sized SUV, the Gloster
Auto
MG Motor India has pulled the covers off its full-sized SUV, the Gloster, in the country at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The new car, which is based on the China-specific Maxus D90 model, sports a bulky yet appealing look and comes loaded with several hi-tech features.
In India, the flagship SUV is likely to go on sale by the end of this year.
Exteriors
A look at the MG Gloster
The MG Gloster comes with a tall and wide stance featuring a massive chrome-finished grille with horizontal slats as well as company's logo, sporty-looking alloy wheels and chrome highlights surrounding the windows.
The car houses sleek LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, blacked-out wheel arches as well as side claddings, dual exhausts, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The company has not revealed the details about the interiors of the Gloster SUV yet. But, considering it is a flagship model, we expect the car to offer a luxurious cabin featuring leather seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.
The premium SUV would also house an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive 12.3-inch infotainment unit with support for connected car features.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-specific MG Gloster will reportedly pack a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that puts out 218bhp of power and 480Nm of peak torque.
Internationally, the car is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit which makes 224bhp of power.
Moreover, the SUV is likely to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options.
How much?
And, what will be the pricing?
MG Motor will reveal the prices of the Gloster at the launch event, which is likely to happen later this year. But, considering its premium design, luxurious features, and powerful engine, we expect the car to be priced around Rs. 35 lakh.
Once launched, it will go against the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.