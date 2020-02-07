Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (facelift) breaks cover
At the ongoing Auto Expo event in Greater Noida, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza.
The new car arrives as a petrol-only model and is more powerful than the outgoing variant.
The updated model will be launched in the country this month itself.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: At a glance
The 2020 Vitara Brezza looks largely similar to the outgoing variant but comes with minor cosmetic tweaks to differentiate itself from the latter.
The new car gets a chrome-laden grille with company's logo, new 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, and projector LED headlamps with mounted DRLs.
Besides that, it retains the other design elements and the dual-tone color scheme of the outgoing model.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the facelifted Vitara Brezza sports a five-seater cabin featuring fabric upholstery, power windows, auto-dimming IRVM, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Apart from that, the new model borrows the standard safety features from the outgoing variant.
Engine
Power and performance
Unlike the pre-facelift version of the Vitara Brezza that was offered with diesel engine, the 2020 edition of the car is available only with 1.5-liter petrol engine mated to a mild hybrid system.
The unit is capable of producing 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque.
For transmission duties, it gets both manual and automatic gearbox options.
Information
The car will be launched in India this month itself
Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the 2020 Vitara Brezza later this month. However, reports suggest that the new car would be priced under Rs. 7-10 lakh bracket in India. Lastly, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.