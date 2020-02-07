Auto Expo 2020: Rivaling Kia Carnival, MG unveils G10 MPV
Taking on Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova Crysta in the MPV (muti-purpose vehicle) segment, British automaker MG Motor has showcased the G10 at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The new car comes with a host of premium features and can accommodate up to nine people.
Notably, the luxurious MPV would hit the showrooms by the end of this year itself.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the MG G10 MPV
The MG G10 borrows its styling cues from the China-specific Maxus G10 model. The car sports a bulky stance and is comparatively longer and taller than its arch-rival Kia Carnival.
The new MPV comes with wide windows, power sliding doors, and an electrically powered tailgate.
For lighting, the G10 houses all-LED headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the MG G10 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin featuring three seating rows with captain seats in the second row.
The car, which can accommodate up to nine people, comes with a three-piece panoramic sunroof, a laptop charging point, and automatic climate control.
Plus, the production-ready model will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features and connected car technology.
Engine
Power and performance
MG Motor has not revealed the mechanical specifications of the India-specific G10 as of now. However, internationally, the car is offered with 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and 1.9-liter diesel engines.
The former is capable of producing 224PS of maximum power and 345Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 150PS and 350Nm.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
MG Motor India will launch the G10 MPV in the country by the end of this year. As far as pricing is concerned, it is likely to cost around Rs. 20-25 lakh and take on the likes of Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova Crysta.