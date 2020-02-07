Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Ignis (facelift) unveiled
Auto
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the 2020 edition of the Ignis hatchback at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The facelifted model retains the design of the outgoing variant but gets a major feature update in the form of a new infotainment system and an MID unit.
It is likely to go on sale by March 2020.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis retains the styling cues of the outgoing model but gets minor cosmetic updates in the form of revised bumpers, a new chrome-finished grille, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends.
The car houses stylish-looking alloy wheels, roof rails, and blacked-out B-pillars as well as wheel arches.
Apart from that, it gets projector LED headlamps and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The five-seater Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a minimalistic cabin featuring fabric upholstery, power windows, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car gets a new MID unit as well as a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system with connectivity features.
For safety, the hatchback houses dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, among others.
Information
Power and performance
Inside the bonnet, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ignis packs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an automatic AMT system. The unit is capable of producing 82bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will reportedly be launched in India in the coming weeks. The bookings for the facelifted model are live, and it will be sold via company's Nexa dealerships.
As for the pocket-pinch, the car is likely to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model that starts at Rs. 4.74 lakh.