Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen showcases its 'intelligent' electric SUV
Auto
At the ongoing Auto Expo, German automaker Volkswagen showcased plenty of vehicles, including an 'intelligent' electric SUV concept - I.D. CROZZ.
The vehicle, designed like a cross between an SUV and coupe, packs a bunch of connected, voice-powered features with a mind-boggling range and will define the future of electric mobility in India, per Volkswagen.
Here is all you need to know about it.
Design
I.D. CROZZ: Combining the best of SUV and coupe
Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ concept is an electric car that combines the strength of an SUV with the elegance of a coupe.
It draws a bunch of elements from the company's I.D.3 electric hatchback, including the joint headlamps and tail lamps and illuminated VW logo, and boasts a muscular bonnet with sharp contours as well as a sloping black roofline to add a contrasting effect.
Interior
CleanAir system for a spacious interior
The interior of I.D. CROZZ has been designed with a particular focus on keeping 'open space'. There are no B-pillars, and Volkswagen claims that the cabin is spacious enough to get a whole cross bike in there.
Beyond that, the company has also integrated a CleanAir system, which, it says, will let the driver and passengers breathe clean air throughout the ride.
Power
500km range on a single charge
Along with the aesthetics, Volkswagen is also packing a lot of power in I.D. CROZZ, thanks to its modular electric drive matrix platform, twin electric motors on the axles, and 4MOTION all-wheel-drive technology.
The motors are rated to churn out 306PS/320Nm with a top speed of 180km/hr, while the battery pack promises a maximum range of 500km on a single charge.
Connected features
A connected driving experience
The whole 'electric' experience of I.D. CROZZ is completed with a bunch of connected features, including a smart voice assistant that understands your voice.
Basically, like your phone, you can give voice commands to your car to handle things like opening or closing doors, playing music, showing the map to a particular location, or deactivating the autopilot.
Information
No word on the launch timeline
That said, it is imperative to note that I.D. CROZZ is just a concept to demonstrate Volkswagen's EV capabilities and the company has no plans of making it available commercially in India, at least not anytime soon.