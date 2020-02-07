Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra XUV300 Sportz breaks cover
Auto
As the most powerful variant of its compact SUV, the XUV300, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled the XUV300 Sportz at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The new model is powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and comes with a host of cosmetic tweaks to differentiate itself from the standard variant.
It is expected to be launched in India sometime in mid-2020.
Here's more.
Exteriors
Mahindra XUV300 Sportz: At a glance
The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is built on the same platform as that of standard model but gets a bunch of design updates to differentiate itself from the latter.
The car comes with red-colored brake callipers as well as decals on the body, and houses diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Besides that, it gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the XUV300 Sportz offers a five-seater cabin with red-colored accents around the AC vents, center console, and steering wheel, as well as red-colored stitching on the seats.
The car houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
Moreover, it gets up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system, and parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is fueled by a new BS6-compliant 1.2-liter T-GDI turbo-petrol engine which is capable of producing 130PS of maximum power and 230Nm of peak torque.
The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but the company will also introduce an automatic AMT system in the near future.
Pricing
And, what will be the pocket-pinch?
As far as pricing is concerned, the flagship Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the existing top-spec W8 (O) model, which costs Rs. 11.84 lakh.
The compact SUV is expected to be launched in the country in mid-2020 and take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector.