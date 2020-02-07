Auto Expo 2020: Haval F5 SUV unveiled in India
At the ongoing Auto Expo event, there is a debutant entry: Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor.
It showcased a bunch of capable cars, including its mid-sized SUV, the Haval F5.
The sports car gets a stylish design and comes loaded with a plethora of luxurious as well as hi-tech features.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Haval F5: At a glance
Featuring a compact crossover-ish stance, the Haval F5 gets an appealing look with a wide cascading grille surrounded by chrome elements, slim LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, and trapezoidal air-intake.
The mid-sized SUV offers diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets a chrome treatment around the windows as well as side skirts.
On the rear, it houses dual exhausts, and 'HAVAL' lettering on the tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Haval F5 sports a premium five-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
As for infotainment and technology, the car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch touchscreen panel with support for connectivity features.
Further, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear camera with parking sensors.
Information
Power and performance
The Haval F5 is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine which is capable of producing 166hp of power and 285Nm of peak torque. For transmission duties, the car is offered with both 6-speed manual gearbox and an automatic 7-speed DCT system.
Pricing
When will it be launched?
There is no official word on the availability of the Haval F5 SUV in India as of now. However, considering the high demand of the mid-sized SUVs in the country, we expect the Chinese automaker to launch the car pretty soon.
When launched, the crossover is likely to fall under Rs. 10-15 lakh price bracket.