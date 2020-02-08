Ducati's flagship motorcycle, the Superleggera V4, breaks cover
Auto
As an addition to its portfolio of super bikes, Italian automaker Ducati has taken the wraps off its much-anticipated motorcycle, the Superleggera V4.
The flagship motorcycle, which is limited to just 500 units, is 11kg lighter than its sibling, the Panigale V4.
Apart from the blaring performance metrics and lightweight body, the sports tourer also comes loaded with a host of rider-friendly electronic aids.
Design
Ducati Superleggera V4: At a glance
On the design front, the Ducati Superleggera V4 sports an eye catching look featuring a muscular-looking fuel tank, split-LED headlamps, stepped-up seats, and an attractive graphics work.
Thanks to the presence of carbon-fiber frame, sub-frame, fairings, as well as wheels, the performance-oriented motorcycle is 11kg lighter than the Panigale V4, giving it an improved power-to-weight ratio.
Internals
A look at the powertrain
Under the hood, the Ducati Superleggera V4 is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled engine which produces 224hp of maximum power. Meanwhile, by using an additional track-only Akrapovic exhaust, the power can be further increased to 234hp.
The liter-class motorcycle gets three riding modes: Race A, Race B and Sports, as well as a Ducati Quickshifter (DQS) for improved gear shifting.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In terms of safety, the Ducati Superleggera V4 comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) for improved road handling.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Ohlins' telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
Ducati will produce only 500 units of the Superleggera V4
There is no word on the availability of the Ducati Superleggera V4 in India yet, but the company will commence the deliveries of the motorcycle in Europe from June 2020. Interestingly, only 500 units of the liter-class sports tourer will be produced worldwide.