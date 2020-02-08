2020 Auto Expo: Maruti Suzuki showcases iconic Jimny Sierra SUV
At the ongoing Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Maruti Suzuki has showcased plenty of models so far, but it is the iconic Jimny that has grabbed many eyeballs, and understandably so.
The Japanese automaker could launch the off-roader in India as a rebadged version of Gypsy, considering the cult fan base the latter has in the country.
Exteriors
A look at the Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with an old-school look featuring a compact boxy layout with a vertical-slat grille, blacked-out square-ish wheel arches, and a spare-wheel mounted on the tailgate.
It houses rounded LED headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, and LED taillights.
Further, the off-roader runs on sporty-looking alloy wheels and has a decent ground clearance that makes it suitable for rough terrains.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
As of now, details about the interiors of the India-specific Maruti Suzuki Jimny are pretty scarce. However, the car is likely to offer a spacious cabin featuring a semi-digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
In terms of safety, it would get up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and several driver-assist features.
Engine
Here's a look at the internals
Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny would be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that we have seen on Ciaz, Ertiga, and XL6 models. The unit is capable of producing 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, it comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox that sends power to all the wheels.
Pricing
And, what will be the pricing?
There is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India as of now. Reports suggest that the Japanese automaker could bring the car to our shores sometime in 2021.
The off-roader is likely to be priced around Rs. 10 lakh and would be sold via company's Nexa dealerships.