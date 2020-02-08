Auto Expo 2020: Renault shows off a two-seater electric car
At the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo, French automaker Renault showcased a new micro electric vehicle called Twizy.
The latest model is an attractive-looking two-seater electric car that has a smaller footprint than the Tata Nano and can go as fast as up to 100 km/h.
However, the car will not be launched in the country anytime soon.
Design
Renault Twizy: At a glance
The Renault Twizy is an urban electric compact two-seater that is classified as light or heavy quadricycle in some European countries.
It features a steeply sloped windscreen that extends into a panoramic sunroof, rounded headlamps, a really narrow body, and diamond-cut wheel rims.
The car also gets scissor doors that help you easily get in or exit the car, even in cramped spaces.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside the cabin, you have bare essentials and enough space for a driver and a co-passenger.
There is an adjustable driver's seat, a single digital console, two glove boxes, and a 12V socket to connect your car charger.
The interiors are rather austere, and include a plastic finished dashboard, fabric-covered polycarbonate seats, and a Bluetooth-enabled audio system that can play music and answer calls.
Information
Power and performance
The Renault Twizy packs a 6.1 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 100km on a single charge. As for recharging, the company claims the car can be fully juiced up in 3.5 hours. It also offers a top speed of 100km/h.
Key details
Pricing and availability
Renault has not announced a price tag for the Twizy in India since the company has no plans to launch the electric car in the country anytime soon. However, in Europe, it starts at £10,685 (approximately Rs. 9.85 lakh).
Meanwhile, if you are interested in the Twizy, you can go for its free test drive at the ongoing Auto Expo in Greater Noida.