Auto Expo 2020: Haima 7X MPV unveiled in India
Chinese automobile manufacturer Haima has showcased the 7X MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) at the 2020 Auto Expo event in India.
The Toyota Innova-rival comes with a radical design, luxurious and feature-loaded interiors, and a powerful 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Notably, the flagship MPV is likely to arrive in the country by the end of this year or early 2021.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Haima 7X
The Haima 7X comes with a bulky stance and is comparatively taller and wider than the Innova Crysta. The car features a hexagonal chrome-finished grille with the company's emblem, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a blacked-out rear profile.
The MPV runs on sporty-looking alloy wheels and houses sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Haima 7X features a spacious and luxurious cabin that can accommodate seven people. The car comes with leather upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
It gets a dual-digital display setup for instrument cluster as well as infotainment panel, and standard safety features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, and parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
At present, Haima has not revealed the mechanical specifications of the India-specific 7X MPV. Internationally, the car is offered with a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine which is capable of producing 190bhp of power and 292Nm of peak torque.
The MPV is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.
Pricing
And, when will it be launched?
There is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Haima 7X in India. However, the flagship MPV is likely to arrive in the country by the end of this year or early 2021.
It would be priced at around Rs. 20-25 lakh and take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, MG G10, and the recently-launched Kia Carnival.