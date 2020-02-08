Auto Expo 2020: Top electric two-wheelers unveiled at the show
Apart from the spectacular cars and performance-oriented motorcycles, the 2020 Auto Expo has also witnessed the unveiling of some capable two-wheeler EVs.
From iconic scooter brand Vespa to EV start-up Okinawa, several automakers unveiled their all-electric two-wheeler offerings at the event.
Here, we look at some of the best electric two-wheelers showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.
EV #1
Okinawa Cruiser
Gurugram-based EV start-up Okinawa Scooters has showcased its flagship e-scooter, the Okinawa Cruiser. It not only offers a spectacular design and eye-catching paint job but also comes loaded with features like keyless operation and anti-theft system.
Touted as India's fastest e-scooter, it has a claimed top speed of 100kmph.
Moreover, the Okinawa Cruiser packs a 4kWh battery that promises a range of 120km.
EV #2
Vespa Elettrica
The Piaggio-owned iconic scooter brand, Vespa, has also unveiled its EV offering, the Elettrica, at the Expo.
Featuring an old-school look, it houses an all-LED lighting setup and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel with support for smartphone connectivity.
The 4.2kW Lithium-ion battery on the e-scooter promises a range of 100km on a single charge, and it can be fueled up within four hours.
EV #3
Evolet Raptor
Meanwhile, Evolet Motors pulled the covers off their maxi-scooter, the Raptor. The e-scooter features an eye-catching design with a beefy front apron, a tall windshield, and all-LED fitments for lighting.
The performance-oriented e-scooter draws power from a 40Ah Lithium-ion battery that promises a range of up to 250km.
It comes loaded with a host of hi-tech features and has a top speed of 125kmph.
EV #4
Bird ES1+
Lastly, Bird Electric has unveiled the ES1+ e-scooter which is based on the China-specific Super Soco scooter. It features a minimalistic design and comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster and all-LED fitments for lighting.
Besides that, the e-scooter is backed by a 3Ah Lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 55km on a single charge.