Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils all-electric version of Altroz
Auto
Tata Motors has taken the covers off the all-electric version of its recently-launched hatchback, the Altroz, at the ongoing Auto Expo event.
The new car comes with minor cosmetic tweaks over its fuel-powered sibling and is likely to hit the showrooms this year itself.
Notably, the fully-electric hatchback will use the same Ziptron EV technology that we saw on the Nexon EV.
Exteriors
Tata Altroz EV: At a glance
Design-wise, the Tata Altroz EV looks almost similar to its fuel-powered sibling. It features a curved roof design and comes with a closed grille, blue-colored accents on the diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an angular-looking rear profile with 'ALTROZ' lettering on the tailgate.
For lighting, the fully electric hatchback houses dual-LED headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Tata Altroz offers a minimalistic five-seater cabin with blue-colored accents on the center console as well as AC vents. The car features fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The hatchback also houses a floating touchscreen infotainment system and standard safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and speed alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
Tata Motors hasn't revealed the details about the powertrain of the Altroz EV. However, it has confirmed that the hatchback will make use of the company's Ziptron EV technology that we saw on the Nexon EV.
The all-electric hatchback is likely to deliver a range of 250-300km on a single charge, and will be recharged from 0-80% in an hour using DC fast charger.
Information
The car would be launched in the country this year
Tata Motors is likely to launch the Altroz EV in India sometime later this year. As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the all-electric hatchback is likely to be priced around Rs. 12-14 lakh and compete against the likes of Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.