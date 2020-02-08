Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid breaks cover
At the ongoing Auto Expo event, Maruti Suzuki has showcased a hybrid variant of its popular hatchback, the Swift.
The new car uses the company's 'Strong Hybrid' technology and comes with features like idle stop-start, regenerative braking system, and a torque-assist feature to reduce emission and increase fuel efficiency.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
The hybrid variant looks similar to the standard model
The hybrid variant of the Maruti Suzuki Swift retains the styling cues of the standard model. The car gets a compact sporty design featuring a cascading grille surrounded by a chrome frame, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Besides that, the hatchback features a neat rear profile with 'Hybrid' badging on the tailgate.
Inetriors
Inside the cabin
Quite like the standard variant, the India-specific Swift Hybrid is likely to offer a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car would house a semi-digital instrument cluster and an infotainment unit that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Moreover, it would retain the safety features of the standard model.
Engine
Power and performance
Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the mechanical specifications of the India-specific Swift Hybrid yet. However, the Japanese version of the car packs a 1.2-liter petrol engine, paired with an electric motor.
The combined unit churns out 105PS of power and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 32kmpl, which is approximately 10kmpl more than the conventional fuel-powered variant.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
According to reports, Maruti Suzuki could bring the Swift Hybrid version in India sometime around the festive season this year. As for the pocket-pinch, it would be priced around Rs. 10-15 lakh in the country.
Once launched, the hatchback will take on the likes of Tata Altroz EV, Hyundai Kona, and MG ZS EV.