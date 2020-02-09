Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors unveils all-electric Soul crossover
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has showcased the Soul electric crossover at the ongoing Auto Expo event in Greater Noida.
The all-electric car, which is currently available in select international markets, promises a range of 452km on a single charge and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 7.6 seconds.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
A look at the Kia Soul EV
The Soul EV sports a boxy stance featuring a closed front-fascia, a dual-tone color scheme, and faux skid plates on both the ends.
The car houses sleek LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, stylish looking alloy wheels, and silver-colored roof rails.
Further, it gets an appealing rear design with co-joined LED taillights that extend from the center of the boot-lid to the roof's edge.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Kia Soul EV houses a luxurious five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable seats with ventilation and heating function (offered on front seats), a Harmon Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, and wireless smartphone charging support.
Further, the car gets a heads-up display and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity features as well as connected car technology.
Engine
The electric hatchback promises a range of 452km
The Kia Soul EV packs an electric motor which draws from a 64kWh battery pack that can be recharged from 0-80% in 42 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger. The unit churns out 204PS of maximum power and 395Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the electric crossover offers a range of 452km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.6 seconds.
Information
No plans of launching the car in India anytime soon
Notably, Kia Motors has showcased the Soul EV to demonstrate its EV manufacturing capabilities, and the South Korean automaker has no plans of launching the electric crossover in India, at least not anytime soon.