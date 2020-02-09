2020 BMW X1 SUV to be launched on March 5
Auto
German automaker BMW is all set to launch the facelifted second-generation version of its flagship SUV, the X1, in India on March 5, according to NDTVAuto.
The updated model, which made its global debut in 2015, comes with several design and feature updates as well as a new turbo-petrol engine.
Here's everything to know about the BMW X1 facelift.
Exteriors
A look at the BMW X1
The BMW X1 comes with a stylish look featuring a bold front fascia with a massive kidney grille, wide air inlets, and a muscular-looking front bonnet bearing the company's emblem.
The car gets a curved roof design, silver-colored roof rails and skid plates, and dual exhausts.
Moreover, it houses a projector LED headlamps with DRLs and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the international-spec 2020 BMW X1 offers a luxurious five-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
Talking about technology and infotainment, the luxury car offers a semi-digital instrument console as well as a massive 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity features.
Information
Power and performance
The facelifted BMW X1 will reportedly make use of a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine that comes mated to an automatic gearbox and sends power to the front wheels. The unit is capable of producing 138bhp of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
BMW will announce the prices of the facelifted X1 SUV in India on March 5, 2020. However, reports suggest that the updated model is likely to come at a starting price of around Rs. 35 lakh.
Once launched, the flagship SUV will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.