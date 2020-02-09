Auto Expo 2020: Meet ORA R1, world's most-affordable electric car
Auto
Apart from the fuel-powered Haval SUV, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has also attracted the visitors at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo with its fully-electric ORA R1 electric car.
The all-electric model, which is currently available in select international markets, has a claimed range of 350km on a single charge.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
A look at the ORA R1
The ORA R1 comes with a compact design featuring a minimalistic look with a closed grille, dual-tone body color, alloy wheels, and body-colored electronically adjustable ORVMs with mounted turn indicators.
The toy car-like looks are further complimented by rounded LED headlights, LED fog lamps, blacked-out B-pillar, and a neat rear profile with a spoiler and square-ish LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the ORA R1 gets a five-seater cabin with body-colored accents around the instrument panel, AC vents, and the three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The electric car offers a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology, as well as standard safety features like ABS with EBD, a reverse camera with parking sensors, and dual front airbags.
Engine
Under the hood
The ORA R1 is powered by a 33kW electric motor which is fueled by a 33kWh Lithium-ion battery. The motor is capable of producing 48PS of maximum power and 125Nm of peak torque.
The fully-electric car has a top speed of 100kmph and it promises a range of 350km on a single charge.
Pricing
No plans to launch the ORA R1 in India yet
Great Wall Motor has unveiled the ORA R1 at the Expo to gauge public response to the car. That said, the Chinese automaker has no plans to launch it in India yet.
Meanwhile, in its home country, the car is available at a starting price of CNY 59,800 (approximately Rs. 6.15 lakh), which makes it the most affordable electric car in the world.