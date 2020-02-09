Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils HBX compact SUV
Auto
At the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo event in Greater Noida, Tata Motors has showcased its sub-4m SUV, the HBX.
The production-ready version of the car will be based on the company's ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform and will pack a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine.
The compact SUV is likely to hit showrooms during the Diwali festive season.
Here's everything to know.
Exteriors
Tata HBX: At a glance
The Tata HBX SUV gets an appealing design with a sporty-looking front fascia featuring a narrow grille surrounded by slim LED DRLs, wide faux skid plates on both the ends, and stylish alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.
The car houses blacked-out wheel arches as well as side claddings, a roof-mounted spoiler, and all-LED fitments for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the production-ready version of the Tata HBX would offer a five-seater cabin featuring a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The car will also get a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and standard safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, as well as a reverse camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain
Inside the bonnet, the Tata HBX will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that we have seen on the company's Tiago hatchback. The motor is capable of producing 84.4bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of torque.
The car will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox at the time of launch but an AMT option will be offered at a later stage.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Tata Motors is likely to launch the HBX compact SUV in late 2020, sometime during the Diwali festive season. As far as pricing is concerned, the car is expected to come at a starting price of around Rs. 6 lakh.