Auto Expo 2020: Haval F7 SUV unveiled in India
Auto
At the ongoing Auto Expo, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has showcased plenty of capable models, including its SUV, the Haval F7.
The premium car, which was unveiled globally in 2018, could also be the company's first model to hit the Indian roads.
Reportedly, the Haval F7 could be launched in the country sometime in 2021.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Haval F7: At a glance
Similar to the other SUVs, the Haval F7 comes with a sporty stance featuring a tapering roof design, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and a decent ground clearance.
Up front, the car houses a hexagonal grille with honeycomb patterns, slim LED headlights, trapezoidal fog lamp housings, and body-colored skid plates on both the ends.
On the rear, it gets LED taillamps connected by a chrome strip.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Haval F7 offers a premium five-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car gets a semi-digital instrument console and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features.
For safety, the car offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, front collision alert system, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The company has not revealed the details about the mechanical specifications of the India-spec Haval F7 yet. However, internationally, the car is offered with 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine options.
The former produces 150bhp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 190bhp and 340Nm.
Both the aforementioned engines come mated to a 7-speed automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) system.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
Great Wall Motor is likely to launch the Haval F7 SUV sometime in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the car is likely to fall under Rs. 15-20 lakh price bracket in India.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass.