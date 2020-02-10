Auto Expo 2020: BS6-compliant Force Gurkha unveiled in India
Auto
Pune-headquartered Force Motors has showcased the BS6-compliant version of its iconic off-roader, the Gurkha, at the ongoing Auto Expo in Greater Noida.
Apart from the engine upgrade, the emission-friendly version also comes with a host of design as well as feature updates.
Notably, the new model is likely to hit the showrooms by April 2020, before the stricter emission norms kick in.
Exteriors
A look at the new Force Gurkha
The new Force Gurkha gets a boxy stance, featuring a robust design with revised body panels, front fender-mounted snorkel, and blacked-out side claddings as well as wheel arches.
The SUV features rounded headlamps with mounted LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels with body-colored accents, rugged tires, and a decent ground clearance that makes it suitable for rough terrains.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Force Gurkha offers a spacious dual-tone cabin that can accommodate six people. The car sports fabric upholstery, power windows, circular AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
The off-roader also houses a new touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features, as well as standard safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
Information
A look at the powertrain
Under the bonnet, the Force Gurkha packs a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine which is capable of producing 90PS of maximum power and 280Nm of peak tower. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox that sends power to all the wheels.
Details
Alongside, the company has also unveiled Gurkha Customized
Alongside the standard model, Force Motors has also showcased the heavily customized version of the SUV called Gurkha Customized.
The car shares its mechanical specifications with the standard model but comes with several cosmetic add-ons such as a comparatively taller stance, beefier bumpers, a special color scheme, and off-road friendly tires that give it a striking presence.