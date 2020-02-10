Auto Expo 2020: Skoda unveils BS6-ready Kodiaq petrol SUV
Czech automaker Skoda has unveiled the BS6-compliant petrol version of its full-sized SUV, the Kodiaq, at the ongoing Auto Expo event in Greater Noida.
The updated car retains the design and features of the outgoing model but comes with a BS6-ready 2.0-liter TSI petrol unit mated to an automatic gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the new Skoda Kodiaq
The new Skoda Kodiaq retains the eye-catching sporty design of the outgoing variant. Up front, it houses the company's signature butterfly grille, a muscular-looking front bonnet logo, and sleek LED headlights.
The premiumness of the SUV is further accentuated by chrome highlights around the windows, contrasting roof rails, stylish alloy wheels, and attractive paintwork.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the updated Skoda Kodiaq offers a spacious seven-seater cabin loaded with several hi-tech features. It offers a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also houses a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch fully-digital 'Virtual Cockpit' display and an 8-inch infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Information
Under the hood
The new Kodiaq is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine which generates 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 7-speed DSG system that sends power to all the wheels.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
Skoda is likely to launch the petrol-powered BS6 Kodiaq in India by April 2020. As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the car would come at a price of around Rs. 35 lakh.
Once launched, the full-sized SUV will take on the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4.