Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has increased the prices of its popular Activa 125 scooter.
The scooter now comes at a starting price of Rs. 68,042 and has received a marginal price hike of Rs. 552 on all the variants.
To recall, the BS6-ready Activa 125 was introduced in India in September 2019.
Here are more details.
A look at the Honda Activa 125
The Honda Activa 125 sits on an underbone chassis and features a sporty design with chrome garnishing on the front apron, a flat type seat, an angular-looking side profile, and blacked-out wheels.
Plus, it houses a semi-digital instrument console, LED headlight as well as position lamps, and comes with side stand engine cut-off feature that prevents it from starting if the stand is down.
Power and performance
The Honda Activa 125 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 125cc fuel-injected engine that comes with an ACG silent start system for improved fuel efficiency. The motor is capable of producing 8bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque.
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Honda Activa 125 comes equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pocket-pinch, the Honda Activa 125 starts at Rs. 68,042 for the entry-level Drum variant and goes up to Rs. 75,042 for the top-tier Disc model (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, it competes against Suzuki Access and TVS NTORQ 125.