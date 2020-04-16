-
Bajaj Auto has launched the BS6-compliant version of its entry-level sports bike, the Pulsar 125 Neon, in the country.
The motorcycle carries a premium of up to Rs. 7,500 over its BS4 counterpart and comes at a starting price of Rs. 69,997.
It is offered in both drum brake and disc brake configurations.
Here are more details.
Design
A look at the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon sits on a single downtube frame and gets a semi-faired design with a flat-type seat, blacked-out alloy wheels, and matte-finished color scheme.
The motorcycle gets a neon paint treatment on the grab rail, alloy wheels, and a 3D brand logo mounted on the fuel tank.
Moreover, it houses a digital-analog instrument cluster and has a kerb weight of 140kg.
Information
Power and performance
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is fueled by a BS6-compliant 124.4cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 11.8bhp of maximum power and 11Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: On the road
In the safety department, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system to avoid skidding while braking.
To manage suspension duties, the motorcycle houses telescopic forks on the front and a dual-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, what's the pocket-pinch?
As far as pricing is concerned, the BS6-compliant Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon costs Rs. 69,997 for the entry-level drum brake variant and Rs. 74,118 for the top-tier disc brake model (all prices, ex-showroom).