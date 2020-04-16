BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the BS6-compliant versions of the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles in India by September 2020. A BikeDekho report has claimed that the upcoming motorcycles will be approximately Rs. 75,000-80,000 cheaper than their BS4 counterparts. Meanwhile, the updated models are likely to get the same design and power outputs as the outgoing variants.

Design How will they look like?

The BS6-ready BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to get a similar design as their BS4 siblings. The motorcycles will feature a semi-faired sporty design with an up-swept exhaust, an attractive paint scheme, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. Apart from that, the BMW G 310 GS is likely to come with a slightly higher ground clearance and other off-roading elements.

Information Power and performance

The BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will reportedly be powered by the same 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In the BS4 guise, this motor churns out 34PS of maximum power 28Nm of peak torque.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

In the safety department, the BMW G 310 twins will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by upside-down forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.

Pocket-pinch And, what about pricing?