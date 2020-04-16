-
To meet the stringent emission norms, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the diesel-powered XUV300 in BS6 avatar.
Starting at Rs. 8.69 lakh, the BS6-ready version of the car comes at the same price as its BS4 counterpart.
Meanwhile, the compact SUV shares its design and features with the BS6 XUV300 (petrol), which went official last year.
Here are more details.
-
Exteriors
BS6 Mahindra XUV300: At a glance
-
The BS6 Mahindra XUV300 gets a compact yet sporty design featuring an angular-looking front fascia with a sleek chrome-finished grille, wide air inlets, and silver-colored skid plate.
The car houses electronically adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out wheel arches as well as side claddings, rear-window wiper, and roof rails.
Apart from that, it also offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and LED taillights.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
Inside, the Mahindra XUV300 sports a five-seater cabin featuring a sunroof, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety, the car gets dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The updated diesel-powered Mahindra XUV300 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter engine that comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or an AMT system.
The company is yet to reveal the power figures of the BS6 engine. However, in its BS4 state, the motor churns out 116PS of power and 310Nm of peak torque.
-
How much?
And, here's a look at the pricing
-
The updated diesel-based Mahindra XUV300 starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh for the entry-level W4 trim and goes up to Rs. 12.69 lakh for the top-tier W8 (O) AMT model (all prices, ex-showroom).
At this price point, the car takes on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.