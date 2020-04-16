MG Motor India is working to launch a bigger three-row Hector Plus SUV in India this year. In the latest update, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, has confirmed to Autocar India that the car will hit the Indian roads in June 2020. The upcoming model will share its mechanical specifications with the standard five-seater Hector SUV. Here's more.

Exteriors A look at the MG Hector Plus

To recall, the MG Hector Plus made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The car comes with minor tweaks and looks slightly bulkier when compared to the five-seater Hector. It offers an updated glossy black grille, restyled front bumper as well as LED headlamps with DRLs, and a new dual exhaust design.

Interior Inside the cabin

Inside, the MG Hector Plus is likely to offer a spacious and feature-loaded cabin with six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Quite like the five-seater Hector, the upcoming car will come with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology. Further, it will retain the safety elements of the standard Hector model.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Hector Plus will reportedly be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former is capable of producing 143hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 170hp and 350Nm. Apart from the aforementioned units, the car will be offered with a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain as well.

Pricing And, how much will it cost?