Harley-Davidson has announced a whopping discount of Rs. 70,000 on the special-edition Street 750 motorcycle in India. The cruiser, which is limited to just 300 units, is now priced at Rs. 4.75 lakh and can be booked online at a token amount of Rs. 10,000. To recall, the special-edition motorcycle was launched in August 2019 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Harley-Davidson in India.

Design A look at the special-edition Street 750

The special-edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 comes with the same old-school design as the standard Street 750 model. However, it gets a distinctive color scheme and special graphics work on the fuel tank and rear section. Besides that, it flaunts the same retro look with rounded headlamps, indicators, and mirrors, as well as blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The special-edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 draws power from a 749cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 47bhp of maximum power and 60Nm of peak torque.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

In the safety department, the special-edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling. The suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks on the front and a twin-shock unit on the rear.

Pricing and availability Finally, what is the pocket-pinch?