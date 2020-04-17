-
Kawasaki is working to launch its flagship motorcycle, the Z H2, in India soon.
According to an Overdrive report, the Japanese automaker is set to launch the motorcycle in the third quarter of this year.
The publication has also claimed that select company dealerships are accepting the unofficial bookings for the motorcycle at a token amount of Rs. 5 lakh.
Here are more details.
Design
A look at the Kawasaki Z H2
The Kawasaki Z H2 gets an eye-catching naked street look featuring a beefy looking headlamp cluster, a muscular fuel tank, and an attractive dual-tone body color.
The motorcycle comes with a stepped-up seat, an up-swept exhaust, and runs on blacked-out alloy wheels.
Further, the sports tourer features a fully-digital instrument console and all-LED fitments for headlamp, turn indicators, and taillights.
Information
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Kawasaki Z H2 is powered by a 998cc fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The motor is capable of producing 200PS of maximum power and 137Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Kawasaki Z H2: On the road
The Kawasaki Z H2 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle also gets several rider-friendly features such as traction control, cruise control, and riding modes for improved road handling.
To manage suspension duties, it houses telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The unofficial bookings for the Kawasaki Z H2 are live at a token amount of Rs. 5 lakh. Further, the motorcycle is likely to arrive in India at a starting price of around Rs. 20-22 lakh.