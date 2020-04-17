Triumph India has announced the launch date of its much-anticipated motorcycle, the 2020 Street Triple RS. The sports tourer, which made its global debut last year, will be introduced in India on April 22. To recall, the British automaker had previously postponed the launch of the motorcycle due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak. Here are more details.

Design A look at the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets a naked sporty design featuring an appealing look with a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and an attractive paint job. The sports tourer houses a fully-digital instrument console and dual-LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, and LED taillights. Besides that, the bike has an angular side profile and runs on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Street Triple RS is fueled by a BS6-compliant 765cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that is capable of producing 123PS of power and 79Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

In the braking department, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. Besides that, the motorcycle houses Showa's 41mm upside-down telescopic forks up front and Ohlins' mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.

Pricing Finally, how much will it cost?