Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular SUV, the Tiguan, in the coming months. The German automaker has released a design sketch of the upcoming car, giving us a fair idea of its updated looks. Apart from the design update, the new model will also come with connected car technology. Here are more details.

Design How will it look like?

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will get a bunch of cosmetic updates including a heavily redesigned front fascia featuring a new bumper, a sleeker grille, and sharper air inlets. The car will house diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Apart from that, it will offer all-LED fitments for headlamps, fog lamps, and taillights.

Interiors Inside the cabin

As of now, the details of the cabin of the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan are unclear. However, quite like the outgoing model, the facelifted version will sport a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control and a sportier-looking steering wheel. The car will also get a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment unit with support for connected car technology and in-car Wi-Fi connectivity.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan will draw power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which will send power to all the wheels. The motor will be capable of making 181bhp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Details And, what about pricing and availability?