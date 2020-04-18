-
Hero Splendor iSmart, one of the first BS6-compliant two-wheelers in India, has received a price hike.
The commuter motorcycle, which was launched last year at Rs. 64,900, has become costlier by Rs. 2,200.
The homegrown automaker has silently updated the price of the motorcycle on its official website.
Here are more details.
Design
A look at the Hero Splendor iSmart
The Hero Splendor iSmart sits on a diamond frame and sports a minimalistic look with dual-tone body color, a flat type seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels as well as exhaust.
The motorcycle houses a digital-analog instrument cluster and is offered in Red, Grey, and Blue color options.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 1,270mm and a fuel tank capacity of 9.5 liters.
Internals
Power and performance
The new Hero Splendor iSmart draws power from a 113.2cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.
The motor is capable of producing 9.1hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.89Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.
Apart from that, the motorcycle comes with the company's i3S technology (Idle-Stop-Start System) for improved fuel efficiency.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Hero Splendor iSmart comes equipped with 240mm disc and 130mm drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively, along with combined braking system for improved road handling.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks up front and dual-shock absorbers on the rear.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pocket-pinch, the Hero Splendor iSmart now costs Rs. 67,100 as against its previous price of Rs. 64,900. At this price point, the motorcycle competes against Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon.