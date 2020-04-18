Yamaha is working to launch its off-road motorcycle, the WR 155R, in India. According to a ZigWheels report, the Japanese automaker is expected to bring the adventure tourer to our shores in 2021. Interestingly, the WR 155R is powered by the same 155cc engine that we have seen on its cousin, the Yamaha R15. Here are more details.

Design A look at the Yamaha WR 155R

The Yamaha WR 155R sits on a semi double-cradle frame, and features a simple design with minimalistic body panels, a narrow seat, an under-seat exhaust, and spoked wheels. The seat's raised height, decent ground clearance, rugged tires, and lighter kerb weight (134kg) make it suitable for off-roading. Furthermore, the motorcycle houses a fully-digital instrument console, and has a fuel-tank capacity of 8.1 liters.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha WR 155R draws power from a 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 16.7PS of maximum power and 14.3Nm of peak torque.

Safety Yamaha WR 155R: On the road

In the safety department, the India-specific Yamaha WR 155R will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. The suspension duties on the adventure tourer will be managed by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information And, how much will it cost?