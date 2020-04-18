Maruti Suzuki, one of the largest car manufacturers in India, has quietly updated its Ertiga MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) with a new infotainment unit. The car now comes with a new SmartPlay Studio touchscreen panel which gets features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, weather updates, and supports audio and video streaming as well. Here are more details.

Exteriors A look at the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a bulky stance featuring a long and wide look with a chrome-finished grille, trapezoidal fog lamp housings as well as air inlets, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. For lighting, the car gets projector headlamps, rounded fog lamps, and LED taillights. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,740mm and a boot space of 209 liters.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Apart from the new infotainment panel, the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remain unchanged. The car offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, height-adjustable driver seat, and wood-finished highlights on the dashboard and three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. In terms of safety, it offers driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. The unit is capable of producing 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque.

How much? Finally, here's a look at the price