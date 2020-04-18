Hero Electric has reportedly postponed the launch of its much-awaited fully-electric motorcycle, the AE-47, to next year i.e. 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The premium electric bike, which was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, was supposed to be launched in the third quarter of this year. Here are more details.

Design Hero Electric AE-47: At a glance

The Hero Electric AE-47 has a fully-faired design with a rounded headlamp, a muscular-looking fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an attractive paint job as well as graphics work. The motorcycle houses all-LED fitments for lighting and gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. Furthermore, it boasts of several advanced features like geofencing, keyless access, and real-time tracking.

Internals The e-bike promises a range of up to 160km

The Hero Electric AE-47 is fueled by a 4kW electric motor which draws power from a 48V/3.5kWh Lithium-ion battery. This battery can be charged to 100% in four hours. The motorcycle promises a range of 160km in Eco mode and 85km in the Power mode. Apart from that, it can do a 0-60kmph sprint in nine seconds.

Safety Hero Electric AE-47: On the road

In terms of safety, the Hero Electric AE-47 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with the mandatory combined braking system for improved road handling. The suspension duties on the e-bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.

Information The motorcycle will be priced upwards of Rs. 1.5 lakh